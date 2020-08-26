Sonya Deville has received additional threats from unknown individuals since the recent attempted kidnapping at her home, where 24 year old Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested. You can click here for details on the original case, including threatening messages that Thomas had sent to Deville on social media, and what happened at her home earlier this month when Thomas was arrested.

Deville recently asked a Hillsborough County Circuit Court to seal portions of evidence in the case against Thomas, according to HeelByNature. The motion to have evidence sealed, including photographs which establish her home address and characteristics of her residence, as well as messages that identify her family members, was granted by the court.

The filing reveals that Deville and her ex-girlfriend Ariana Johnson both qualify as "victim or witness at risk of harm" in the case. Johnson has also been threatened by Thomas for her relationship with Deville.

The court granted the motion filed on August 24 as Deville has received additional threats from unknown individuals.

The threatening messages from unknown individuals include, "I'll finish the job that Phillip started" and "My knife is sharper than Phillp's."

A temporary injunction hearing is scheduled for August 27, which would make the injunction that Deville previously received permanent.

Thomas was recently denied bail out of concern for Deville's safety and the safety of other members of her family. Thomas' attorney had argued for a $2 million bail, but Judge Catherine Catlin ruled that he was a threat to the safety of the community following Deville's testimony, which you can read about at this link.

Thomas remains incarcerated in the Hillsborough County Jail under the following charges - Aggravated Stalking (third degree felony), Armed Burglary of a Dwelling (felony punishable by life), Armed Kidnapping for Ransom or Reward or Hostage (felony life), and Criminal Mischief for Less Than $200 (second degree misdemeanor).

Deville lost a "Loser Leaves WWE" match to Mandy Rose at WWE SummerSlam this past Sunday. It's believed that she will be taking some time away from the company, but there's no word yet on how long that will be. The match was originally scheduled to be a "Hair vs. Hair" match but it was reported, via the Wrestling Observer, that Deville's lawyers did not want her showing up to hearings with a different look or anything like that.

Stay tuned for updates on the case.