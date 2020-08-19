- The new WWE Timeline episode on the John Cena vs. AJ Styles feud is now available on the WWE Network. "The Face That Runs the Place" will also air on the live feed at 10pm ET tonight. Above is a preview clip with a look at Styles' win over Cena at SummerSlam 2016.

- WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream turns 25 years old today while former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia turns 54 and former NXT announcer Percy Watson turns 39.

- A special SummerSlam edition of WWE's The Bump will air at 10am ET this Sunday to preview the big pay-per-view scheduled for later that night. The guests will be The Hurt Business - MVP, Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. The Bump will air on the WWE Network, Twitch, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook this Sunday.



