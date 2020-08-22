A new series from Starz that focuses on two brothers that work as pro wrestlers is looking for new talent for the show, according to PWInsider. Former Arrow star and admitted pro wrestling fan, Stephen Amell, will be starring in the new eight-episode drama.

The project first attempted to launch back in 2017 but was held off until recently. It will follow the aforementioned brothers as they navigate the pro wrestling industry following the death of their father, who was also the promoter for the company they worked for. One man will be a babyface character and one will be a heel.

Amell has been cast as the heel brother, Jack Spade. In real life, the former Arrow star has made appearances in Ring Of Honor, WWE, and most recently, he was seen walking his close friend Cody Rhodes to the ring at AEW Revolution.

Luke Hawx of Wildkat Wrestling is involved in the project and issued out the following casting call:



The new television series, "Heels," is holding a casting call for amateur, semi-pro and professional wrestlers. We are looking for wrestling doubles, background wrestlers for scenes, as well as wrestlers that are also actors. If you are a wrestler and would like to be seen, we would love to see what you can do in the ring! We are holding a casting call on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 starting at 10:00am. and scheduling through the day. Place: Tyrone Recreation Department located at 145 Commerce Dr. in Tyrone, GA Please send us an email at [email protected] to register. Please also send photos and/or videos to introduce yourself as a wrestler. *Please note that Covid-19 protocols will be in place in order to maintain a safe environment. Everyone will be asked to stop at a checkpoint and sign in, also providing a cell phone number. You will be asked to stay in your vehicle until you are called. Once you are invited inside, please wear a mask until you are asked to remove it. And then the fun part begins - time for you to show us what you can do in the ring! You will be directed to do various wrestling moves, and the spotlight will be only on you (as you will be the only one in the ring at that time). If you are unable to make this date, Please submit regardless and let us know you are not available that date but are interested. If you are available and you have a time frame of certain availability times let us know. Thank you "HEELS' Team



Stay tuned for updates on this new series.