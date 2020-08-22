Next week's AEW Dynamite will again be preempted by the NBA Playoffs and airs on Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm ET. Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara continued their brutal rivalry tonight with Hardy attacking Guevara from behind, and throwing him off the stage and down through a table. The two are set to meet next week in a Tables Match.

Along with Reba, Britt Baker was able to ally herself with Penelope Ford and will take on Big Swole in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match. Baker noted Big Swole said she wanted a match with Baker, but never specified what kind of match it would be.

Also, a Tag Team Gauntlet Match was announced for next week with the winners receiving a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at All Out on September 5. The Natural Nightmares will begin the match against The Young Bucks, the advancing teams then faces Best Friends, and whoever wins that takes on the number one ranked team, FTR.

Below is the rest of next week's lineup:

* Britt Baker, Reba, and Penelope Ford vs. Big Swole (3-on-1 Handicap Match)

* Tag Team Guantlet Match (Winners get AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at All Out)

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Tables Match)

* Jon Moxley vs. MJF contract signing