Next week's AEW Dynamite features Private Party and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy). The winners of the match will then go against each other at AEW All Out on September 5.

Below are the announced matches for next week's Dynamite:

* Jon Moxley vs. MJF's lawyer Mark Sterling

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends

* Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

* Private Party and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express (Winners of the match face each other at All Out)

In regards to All Out, Big Swole defeated Britt Baker, Reba, and Penelope Ford tonight in a Handicap Match, and got the opportunity to pick any match she'd like. After the win, Swole pointed at Baker, so it looks like the two will finally meet in the ring at the upcoming PPV. Baker has been promoting that's when she'll make her big in-ring return from a knee injury.

Also announced for the PPV, Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky. The two sides battled tonight as QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, Cardona, and Sky tried to get back at Dark Order for last week's ambush on The Nightmare Family.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (AEW World Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Mimosa Mayhem Match)

* 21-man Casino Battle Royale (Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., TBA)

* Big Swole vs. Britt Baker

* Private Party vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) or Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)

* Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky