AEW has confirmed the first match for the "Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw" that kicks off tonight at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Nyla Rose will team with former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew (Cameron) to face Anna Jay and former WWE NXT Superstar Tay Conti (Taynara Conti).

This is the first Round 1 match confirmed for the tournament, which will feature 8 teams. All 16 participants must draw a random color and match that color up to their partner. "The Nightmare Sisters" Brandi Rhodes and Allie were previously announced for the tournament, as were Diamante and Ivelisse, but their matches have not been confirmed.

There is still no word yet on what the winners of the tournament will receive, past the trophy. Stay tuned for updates.