- There's new tension within The Robert Stone Brand. As seen above, new video released following this week's WWE NXT episode shows Stone, Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez arguing over their next move. Mercedes wants Rhea Ripley, but Stone wants her to focus on taking the NXT Women's Title from Io Shirai.

This week's NXT episode saw Shotzi Blackheart defeat Mia Yim in singles action. Stone came out before the match and indicated that Martinez was supposed to face Yim, but he wasn't letting her get in the ring after last week's attack. Mercedes did briefly attack Ripley during the main event of the show, which saw Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defeat Shirai and Ripley in tag team action.

The segment below ends with Martinez telling Stone that if he can't get her Ripley, then she will do it herself. She then storms off and Aliyah follows, agreeing with her.

- This week's NXT UK episode is now available on the WWE Network. The latest "Superstar Picks" episode features Toni Storm, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro and NXT General Manager William Regal picking matches to air. As we've noted, the NXT UK brand will return with new content on September 17. Below is WWE's announcement on this week's show:

Don't miss an epic Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK today featuring Toni Storm, Cesaro and more See one of Toni Storm's finest moments, a classic Madison Square Garden gem and more today on a special Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK! Revisit one of Storm's finest moments with her unforgettable battle against Io Shirai in the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic at WWE Evolution, the first all-women's pay-per-view. Additionally, in honor of the late Marc "Rollerball" Rocco, NXT General Manager William Regal will introduce the airing of a classic match between Rocco as Black Tiger against The Cobra at Madison Square Garden in December 1984. Finally, don't miss the No. 1 Contender to the NXT UK Championship, Ilja Dragunov, as he selects a jaw-dropping bout featuring the Superstar with whom he tore the house down at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, Cesaro. Catch it all streaming today on the award-winning WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!

- As noted, Tommaso Ciampa returned to action and turned heel on this week's NXT show. He easily defeated Jake Atlas and then attacked Atlas after the match. @LocalCompWWE noted on Twitter that the two medics who stretchered Atlas out of the arena were played by indie wrestlers Justin Blax and Ace Radic.