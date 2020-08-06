WWE has announced that John Morrison and The Miz will bring back "The Dirt Sheet" during this week's SmackDown on FOX episode.

This time The Dirt Sheet will have a twist as Sonya Deville will be their new special correspondent. Deville will follow up on last week's attack to Mandy Rose.

WWE has also announced Jeff Hardy vs. King Baron Corbin for this week's SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates on tomorrow's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated SmackDown listing, along with WWE's announcements on The Dirt Sheet and Corbin vs. Hardy:

