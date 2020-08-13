As a guest on the In The Kliq Pro Wrestling Podcast, The Miz detailed his current schedule as a wrestler, television personality, and father of two kids. He talked about how he enjoys what he's doing currently and doesn't plan on making any changes as long as his responsibilities as a dad don't interfere.

"As long as I'm having fun, then I am going to keep doing what I'm doing," The Miz said. "As long as I am able to give my girls the time that they need and they deserve, as long as they feel the love from me, then I'm all good. That's what it's all about - it's all about my family. They come first. I don't want to be a dad that's always away, I want to be a dad that's there to guide them and help them in everything they need."

Recently, rumors came out that Daniel Bryan and Edge had become writers for their respective shows SmackDown and RAW. Miz was asked during the interview about the rumor of Daniel Bryan writing for SmackDown, and he gave his opinion on if the rumors happen to be true.

"He won't be writing for me, I'll tell you that for one thing," The Miz said. "There's no denying Daniel Bryan's talent. Do I get along with him? Absolutely not. Will I listen to his writing inquiries? Sure. Will I do them? Probably not.

"Daniel Bryan, honestly, is a brain. Obviously, I mean, look how big he became. I think it's because of me mostly, but he is a very good talent in WWE, and I think if he wants to [be a writer], I haven't heard that. So I don't know exactly what he's doing, but I think if he is he's an immense talent and he has a brain for the show, so he'll make it better. As much as it hurts for me to say that."

The Miz also talked about his current tag team partner John Morrison coming back to the WWE this past year, and talked about his belief in him. Miz thinks one day soon Morrison will be the next breakout star. He says that top singles gold might be in Morrison's near future.

"Did I persuade him? No, he wanted to come back to WWE," The Miz said. "Did I try to help as much as possible? Absolutely, he's my best friend. Bringing him back, he elevates me, he allows me to think outside the box. No one thinks like John thinks.

"He's an immense talent, and I think he's the next big superstar to break out. I think he's going to be a Universal Champion or WWE Champion. I think he deserves to be one because he has that much talent to be one."

