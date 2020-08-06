While doing a Q&A tonight, The Miz spoke about his only WWE Championship reign.

One fan wondered why Miz's title reign didn't last long, which Miz revealed it was longer than most WWE fans thought it would be.

Miz replied, "It was a lot longer than 99% of you thought it would be. Hahaha."

The Miz became the WWE Champion on the November 22, 2010 edition of Monday Night RAW. After Randy Orton had successfully defended the title against former WWE star Wade Barrett, Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and won the title from Orton.

He would go on to WrestleMania 27 and successfully defend the title against John Cena.

The Miz would later lose the title at Extreme Rules (2011) to Cena in a Triple Threat Steel Cage Match. John Morrison was also in the match.

