As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock, longtime business partner Dany Garcia and their partners at RedBird Capital have purchased the XFL from Vince McMahon. The group has reportedly purchased the league for $15 million, split evenly.

Seen below, an official press release was issued on the sale today. It notes that the deal is subject to bankruptcy court approval, which will be done at a hearing this Friday. The sale is expected to close on or shortly after Friday, August 21.

Rock provided additional comments in the press release, noting that he looks forward to creating something special for the players, fans and everyone else involved, for the love of the sport.

"The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans," Rock said. "With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football."

XFL President & COO Jeffrey Pollack, who was hired by McMahon, noted that they are grateful for the outcome. Pollack also said the XFL is now in the best possible hands moving forward.

"We are grateful for today's outcome," Pollack said. "This is a Hollywood ending to our sale process and it is an exciting new chapter for the league. Dwayne, Dany and Gerry are a dream team ownership group and the XFL is in the best possible hands going forward."

As we've noted, the XFL folded earlier this year, for a second time, just several weeks into their re-launch season. McMahon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned for updates on the new XFL. Below is the full press release issued today:

Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners Acquire the XFL XFL assets and intellectual property represent attractive sport and direct-to-consumer opportunity LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK , Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners have been selected as the winning bidder for substantially all of the assets of Alpha Entertainment LLC, the parent company of the XFL. The XFL assets will be sold to Garcia, Johnson and RedBird for approximately $15 million, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the asset purchase agreement. The transaction is subject to bankruptcy court approval at a hearing this Friday, August 7 and, assuming that closing conditions are satisfied, is expected to close on or shortly after August 21. The sale auction previously scheduled for today will not occur. Through this acquisition, the group secures the ability to option live entertainment intellectual property for further expansion across sports, live events and original entertainment programming. Garcia and Johnson are co-founders of Seven Bucks Companies, a multi-platform enterprise pioneering original content for television, film, emerging technologies and digital networks, and have been behind some of the most successful platforms in global entertainment. Through their joint enterprise, Garcia and Johnson's work spans all entertainment and creative verticals involving investments, brand integrations, philanthropic endeavors, marketing, and film and television projects that are rooted in authenticity, passion and strong storytelling with a mission of promoting equality and inclusion. Over the last twenty years, Cardinale has been responsible for the creation of several multi-billion dollar sports and entertainment companies in partnership with some of the most iconic rights holders in the world, including the YES Network with the New York Yankees; Legends Hospitality with the Yankees and Dallas Cowboys; On Location Experiences with the National Football League (NFL); and OneTeam Partners with the Players' Associations of the NFL, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, United States Women's National Soccer Team and Women's National Basketball Association.