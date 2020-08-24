AEW has announced thirteen matches that will happen on this Tuesday's episode of Dark, streaming on AEW's YouTube channel at 7 pm ET. The show will feature Jake Hager, Lance Archer, Frankie Kazarian, Penelope Ford, and many more.

You can see the full lineup for Dark below:

* D3 vs. Lance Archer

* Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) vs. Heather Monroe

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford)

* Red Velvet vs. Mel

* Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. The Hybrid2

* Storm Thomas & Demetri Jackson vs. Best Friends (w/ Orange Cassidy)

* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Frank Stone & Baron Black

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Metro Brothers

* Jake Hager vs. Marko Stunt

* Ricky Starks vs. Shawn Dean

* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Kilynn King

* Luther & Serpentico vs. The Initiative (w/Leva Bates)

* Jessy Sorensen vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)