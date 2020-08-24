AEW has announced thirteen matches that will happen on this Tuesday's episode of Dark, streaming on AEW's YouTube channel at 7 pm ET. The show will feature Jake Hager, Lance Archer, Frankie Kazarian, Penelope Ford, and many more.
You can see the full lineup for Dark below:
* D3 vs. Lance Archer
* Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) vs. Heather Monroe
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford)
* Red Velvet vs. Mel
* Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. The Hybrid2
* Storm Thomas & Demetri Jackson vs. Best Friends (w/ Orange Cassidy)
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Frank Stone & Baron Black
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Metro Brothers
* Jake Hager vs. Marko Stunt
* Ricky Starks vs. Shawn Dean
* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Kilynn King
* Luther & Serpentico vs. The Initiative (w/Leva Bates)
* Jessy Sorensen vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)
