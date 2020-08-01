WWE Superstar and philanthropist Titus O'Neil has been recognized as a community hero tonight by the NHL. It was part of the NHL's recent "We Skate For Black Lives" Campaign.

Titus was honored during tonight's Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Qualifiers opener. He shared on Twitter about the honor.

"I'm Humbled and Honored that I was recognized tonight as a Community Hero by the @NHL during the #Stanleycupqualifiers opener! This was done in conjunction with their support #WeSkateForBlackLives campaign," tweeted Titus.

Earlier this year, Titus O'Neil was named the 2020 Citizen of the Year by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce. He was also a finalist for the ESPN Muhammed Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

Some of his good deeds for the Tampa, Florida area include donating $25,000 for families in need and teachers and staff of Hillsborough County Schools during COVID-19 and his annual charity, Joy of Giving.

Titus has also teamed up with former WWE star Batista for several charity projects.

Below you can see his tweet: