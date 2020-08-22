Tommaso Ciampa will be returning to WWE NXT this week.

It was announced during tonight's NXT "Takeover: XXX" event that Ciampa will be returning to TV during Wednesday's episode on the USA Network.

Ciampa has been out of action since losing to new NXT Champion Karrion Kross at the "Takeover: In Your House" event back in early June. There's no word on what he will be doing, but there had been speculation on the Ciampa vs. Kross feud continuing.

Stay tuned for updates on Ciampa's return. You can see a promo for his return above.