AEW President Tony Khan took to his Twitter account yesterday to confirm that AEW Dynamite will return to it's normal time slot of 8 pm EST this Wednesday. The show will be airing live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL with fans in attendance at limited capacity.

"We've gotten confirmation from TNT that we won't be timeshifted next Wednesday by any playoff schedule changes!" Tony writes. "We're so excited to be back with a huge episode of #AEWDynamite Live next Wednesday, September 2! We've got such amazing fans; thank you all so much for supporting AEW!

In another tweet, Tony promoted the card for this Wednesday's show. "We're back in our home slot after being timeshifted on the past 2 Wednesdays! It's a huge card for the last show before All Out!

The past two episodes of AEW Dynamite have premiered on different nights due to being preempted by NBA games. Despite the changes, the ratings were similar to what you would see on a regular night, with numbers hovering around 800,000 viewers.

As Tony noted, this is the last episode of Dynamite before the company's biggest pay-per-view of the year, All Out. The main event on that night will see AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending the title against the #1 contender, MJF, in a match where the paradigm shift DDT will be illegal.

You can see the full tweets from Tony Khan below:

#AEWDynamite is Live next Wednesday! We're back in our home slot after being timeshifted on the past 2 Wednesdays! It's a huge card for the last show before All Out!

-Jericho v Janela

-Mox v MJF's ESQ

-Jurassic Express/@youngbucks v Private Party/SCU

-Best Friends v Santana/Ortiz pic.twitter.com/bOH33cKwCb — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 29, 2020