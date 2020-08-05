AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that he has lifted the storyline suspension of Big Swole.

Khan also announced Swole vs. an opponent to be chosen by Dr. Britt Baker on tonight's Dynamite episode. If Swole wins, Baker has to compete in a future match against her.

"We have another exciting match to announce for #AEWDynamite on TNT tonight, as I've lifted the suspension of Big Swole @SwoleWorld, and tonight she'll take on an opponent of Dr. Britt Baker's choice! If Swole wins, Britt has promised she will compete in a future match vs. Swole," Khan tweeted.

Baker has been out of action due to an injury and surgery as of late, but the feud with Swole began several weeks back. She is set to return to the ring at All Out on September 5, and that's likely where the match with Swole will take place. Swole received her storyline suspension last month for abducting Baker and throwing her into a trash can during a Dynamite show.

Below is the updated card for tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT, along with Khan's full tweet:

* Big Swole vs. opponent chosen by Britt Baker. If Swole wins, Baker has agreed to face her at a later date

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends in a Grudge Match

* Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy to a debate with a special guest moderator

* Matt Cardona and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order

* MJF gives another State of the Industry address

* The Elite and FTR vs. The Dark Order in 12-man action

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Darby Allin