AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today to thank fans for watching this week's Dynamite episode on TNT.

Khan thanked fans for keeping Dynamite in the top 10 cable shows for the past 7 Wednesdays. He also plugged the special timeslot of Saturday at 6pm ET for next week's episode.

"Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night!," he wrote. "Thanks to you we've been in the Top 10 cable shows for the past 7 Wednesdays! Next week we're at a special showtime Saturday night August 22 6pm ET after NBA Playoffs with a great card! We'll be back to every Wednesday soon!"

You can click here for our full report on this week's AEW vs. WWE NXT ratings. AEW topped NXT once again this week, ranking #9 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demographic, and drawing 792,000 viewers.

