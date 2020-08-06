AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to thank fans for watching this week's Dynamite episode.

Khan also touted this week's AEW's ratings and viewership success, which landed them another win over WWE NXT.

"Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Thanks to you we were top 5 in the 18-49 demo again + our biggest overall audience since pre-pandemic! With Fulham winning the Play-Offs & back in the Premier League + this Dynamite rating, it's the best week I've ever had," he wrote.

As noted, this week's Dynamite drew their best viewership since the March 14 post-Revolution episode, and their best 18-49 demographic rating since the February 5 episode. You can click here for our full report on this week's AEW and NXT ratings.

You can see Khan's full tweet below: