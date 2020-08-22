Triple H did a NXT TakeOver: XXX Q&A with Kayla Braxton a short time ago and announced WWE SmackDown Announcer Corey Graves will be doing commentary for tonight's TakeOver.

"Corey Graves did commentary on the very first NXT Arrival, he was here doing commentary," Triple H said. "He's going to be here tonight as a special guest doing commentary. He begged and pleaded to a part of it. He's going to be here all night — doing commentary tonight."

NXT Arrival took place back in February of 2014. In the main event, Adrian Neville (aka PAC) defeated Bo Dallas in a Ladder Match to become the NXT Champion.

Although not announced by Triple H, it's likely Graves will work with Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix, which should make for an interesting pairing considering Graves' comments (and subsequent apology) about Ranallo at last year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

The TakeOver Pre-Show gets going at 6:30 pm ET with the main card starting at 7 pm ET. Below is the card:

NXT Championship

Keith Lee (c) vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett Bordeaux

NXT Women's Championship

Io Shirai (c) vs. Dakota Kai

Ladder Match for NXT North American Championship (Vacant)

Bronson Reed vs. vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match (Pre-Show)

Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch