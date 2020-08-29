- The above video is the top 10 moments from the August 28 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

- WWE has issued two SEC filings stating that Paul Levesque (Triple H) has sold 45,388 shares of WWE stock on August 26 at $45.61 per share and 7,419 on August 27 at $45.83 per share.

The filings can be read here and here.

- Sasha Banks shared several photos on Instagram.

The former RAW Women's Champion captioned the photos, "I say, b---h, I'm too smooth I'm not in the mood Tryna make moooooves ?? ?? @dojacat #legitcheddar"

Tomorrow at WWE Payback, she and Bayley will be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.

Below you can see Sasha's Instagram post: