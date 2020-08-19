A Triple Threat Tag Team match for a future title shot has been announced for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" Pre-Show.

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango's Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

The 30th NXT Takeover event will air live this Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Below is the current Takeover card:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream or Finn Balor

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Pre-Show: #1 Contender's Triple Threat

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango's Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza