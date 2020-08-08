- The above video is the top 10 moments from the August 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

- WWE 2K Battleground's Twitter account announced that Ember Moon and Nikki Cross have been added to the game.

WWE 2K Battleground will be released on September 18. The game will be available on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, Steam, and Stadia.

- Tomorrow is the debut episode of WWE Timeline on WWE Network.

The episode will be about the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan. The series is free to watch.