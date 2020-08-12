Vic Joseph has joined the WWE NXT announce team.

Tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network saw Joseph join Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on commentary. Ranallo and Phoenix are still calling the show from their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Vic was in the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University tonight.

Joseph is apparently replacing Tom Phillips. Tom has been helping Phoenix and Ranallo call the show each week, working live inside the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

Joseph was hired by WWE in 2017 and has also worked 205 Live, Main Event, NXT UK, and RAW. He joined the RAW announce team in September 2019 but was removed from the red brand in January of this year. Joseph returned to 205 Live in July and has been calling that show each week with Drew Gulak, working live inside the WWE Performance Center for commentary at times.

Before Joseph and Phillips, the last member of the NXT announce team was Nigel McGuinness. Nigel was reportedly furloughed back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

Stay tuned for updates on the NXT announce team.