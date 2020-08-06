WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to congratulate WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins on giving birth to baby boys over the weekend.

He wrote, "Congratulations to The @BellaTwins on the beautiful additions to their families!"

Nikki Bella and partner Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child this past Friday, a baby boy. Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child less than 24 hours later, also a baby boy.

Below is Vince's full tweet, along with the Instagram announcements that The Bella Twins posted over the weekend: