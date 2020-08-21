As noted, a WWE 24 documentary surrounding the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view will be premiering this Sunday.

A preview of that documentary has now been released, as seen above. In the video, Vince McMahon can be seen giving advice to former NFL Star, Rob Gronkowski, as he prepares to make his big leap from a 10 ft high platform.

"So as the story goes, it became time for Gronkowski to jump off the platform," Kevin Owens says as footage is shown of Rob and Vince interacting. "And then, the scene unfolds. Vince decided to come show him how to do it."

"Playing football in the NFL, it's not like you just go out on the field and you're ready to go," Rob explained. "You've got to practice, and it's the same thing with WrestleMania."

Vince climbs to the edge of the platform, prepares himself, and then leaps down to a safety mat on the floor. He then motions his hands as if it was no big deal that a 74 year old man jumped ten feet down to the floor.

"The boss will not ask you to do anything that he's not willing to do himself," WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said. "He doesn't always have to prove it, but sometimes he wants to. 'You don't have to.' Okay, he's gonna do it anyway."

"Vince just did it off the platform, ten feet high, just no problem," Kevin Owens continued.

"It's just proving that he's still the badass that he's always been," Rhea Ripley added. "And I love it, I love that he jumped off that thing to prove a point. It's a Vince thing."

The WWE 24 documentary will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on demand on the WWE Network. It will then replay on the live stream after SummerSlam goes off the air. The "WWE 24: The Show Must Go On" special will look back at WrestleMania 36 and how it was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

