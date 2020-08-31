WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly told Randy Orton to make Keith Lee a star before their match at last night's WWE Payback pay-per-view.

As noted, Lee stunned fans by defeating Orton clean in just 6 minutes and 40 seconds at last night's pay-per-view, winning with the Spirit Bomb after blocking the RKO. Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reports that McMahon told Orton to put Lee over in a big way.

"Imagine how high Vince has to be on someone to have Randy Orton put them over clean as a whistle. Orton, doing the best work of his career, wants to help create that next generation of stars. He gets it," a WWE source reportedly said of Orton vs. Lee.

It was noted that Vince wants to "push Lee to the moon" and he felt like Orton was the perfect opponent to help do that with right now.

It's being speculated that Lee vs. Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre may be the top RAW match for WWE Clash of Champions on September 27, but that has not been confirmed.

