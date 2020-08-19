Former WWE, WCW and TNA writer & on-air personality Vince Russo took to Twitter this week and knocked WWE over how Mickie James was used for her in-ring return on this week's RAW, her first match since WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

As noted, Mickie quickly loss by count out to Natalya on this week's RAW, one week after making her return to WWE TV. Russo called out Bruce Prichard, who works as WWE's Senior Vice President and Executive Director of RAW SmackDown, and accused him of misusing James.

"@WWE CREATIVE(Cousin Brucie) Clearly misusing a legend like @MickieJames because her husband publically stated what we all already knew about him—would be the equivalent of punishing your 5 year-old daughter for blowing off her bedtime—because she was waiting up to see Santa," Russo wrote.

As noted at this link, Mickie expressed frustration following the quick loss on this week's RAW and Aldis also tweeted a reaction to the loss. Mickie also discussed frustration over her return during an interview this week, as we noted at this link.

