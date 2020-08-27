As noted, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett made his official return to WWE last night in the role of NXT color commentator.

Since the appearance, WWE has officially added a bio page to their website for Wade Barrett. It documents his early years in the business, mentions his reign as King Of The Ring that started in 2015, and goes on to talk about his future as a commentator.

Alongside Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Barrett took to the commentary booth at Orlando's Full Sail University and gave viewers the play-by-play of the action last night. Barrett also announced that he will be back at the NXT announce table for the NXT Super Tuesday episode next week, which is changing nights due to the NHL playoffs on the USA Network.

Wade has not made an appearance with the company since his departure in May 2016. He may be best remembered from his time as the cunning leader of the Nexus, or when he was informing people he had "bad news" to deliver.

Since leaving WWE, Barrett has focused mostly on his acting career and has done little work in the world of pro wrestling. His most recent appearance back in the industry happened late last year, when he debuted as the color commentator for NWA in December.

Here is Barrett's full bio from WWE.com:



Trained in bare-knuckle brawling on the mean streets of Preston, England, Wade Barrett brought strength, arrogance and cunning to the ring in equal measure. He was imbued with confidence and eloquence, character traits that propelled the cocky young Brit to the top ranks in WWE. After coming to WWE prominence as the winner of WWE NXT season one, Barrett proved he was not content merely to share the spotlight with his fellow Superstars. He wanted total control, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to get it. Whether as the firebrand leader of not one, but two insurgent squads, or a lone fighter intent on delivering "Bad News" in the most painful form imaginable, Barrett proved himself to be one of the tougher specimens to ever set foot in a ring. A ring, it must be mentioned, of which he eventually became King, when he defeated Neville in 2015 to become WWE's first King of the Ring in four years. Months later, he joined with fellow international Superstars Rusev, Sheamus and Alberto Del Rio to form The League of Nations. With the power of the crown at his side and subjects falling at his feet, Barrett's glorious crusade toward glory was less manifest destiny than divine right itself. Then, after being away from WWE for several years, Barrett reemerged as a color analyst on the Aug. 26, 2020 edition of NXT! As someone who clearly loves the sound of his own voice, Barrett should fit right in on the black-and-gold brand.

As noted, there is no word yet on if Barrett has signed an official deal with WWE. Stay tuned for updates.