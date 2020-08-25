Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) is set to join the WWE NXT announce team this week.

Barrett has not signed a full-time deal to return to the company, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The NXT commentary gig for this week is just a one-shot deal for now.

Barrett first signed a WWE developmental deal in 2007 and left the company in May 2016 after deciding to let his contract expire. Barrett has focused on his acting career since leaving WWE and has done little work in the world of pro wrestling, but he did do some commentary work for the NWA earlier this year after debuting in December.

There's no word yet on if Wednesday's appearance could lead to more work with WWE, but we will keep you updated. During an interview with Wrestling Inc. in June, Barrett noted that a full time return to the ring was not high on his list of priorities.

"Part of my issue is that I'm close to 40 now," Barrett said, when asked by Wrestling Inc. if he would be interested in signing with AEW. "I'm 40 in two months, so the prospect of going back and working a full-time professional wrestling schedule isn't particularly high on my agenda at the moment. That might change... I am really excited about the explosion in opportunities in the professional wrestling world."

Stay tuned for updates.