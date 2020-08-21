Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Intro song. (Hail the Crown)

Vic Joseph and former NXT cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak welcome us to another edition of 205 Live, the very first episode inside the new Thunderdome. Drake Maverick makes his way to the ring for tonight's opening matchup. He'll be taking on Tehuti Miles.

Drake Maverick versus Tehuti Miles

Miles takes his time getting into the ring. Tie-up...Miles grabs a waistlock and whips Maverick to the mat. Miles plays to the Thunderdome crowd, which upsets Maverick. Referee has so separate Maverick away from Miles...Maverick initially steps away, then rocks Miles with a running dropkick. Maverick keeps the onslaught on until Miles gains control and sends Maverick into the ringpost from the apron. Early cover from Miles...only two. Miles slows the action down with a chinlock. Maverick goes for a backslide... he gets him but Miles powers out. Nice sequence of chain wrestling that includes a number of pinfalls...Miles hits a standing lariat to slow the pace once again. Maverick unloads right hands...he comes off the ropes with a leg lariat. A second. Running corner elbow, bulldog, and senton in succession from Maverick. Maverick climbs to the top....flying elbow connects. Maverick hits the underdog and gets the win.

Drake Maverick wins by pinfall

Commercial for WWE shop, followed by an advertisement for Takeover XXX.

Main event time. Jake Atlas makes his way to the ring...followed by Tony Nese. Here we go.

Jake Atlas versus Tony Nese