WWE 2K Battleground is set to release on Friday, September 18 as there will be no WWE 2K21 video game this year. It will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Digital Deluxe edition will be available on PlayStation 4 Digital, Xbox One Digital, Nintendo Switch Digital and Steam.

The Standard Edition includes the base game and a pre-order bonus — the Edge Totally Awesome Pre-Order Pack, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes the Edge pack, plus a Currency Pack with 1100 Golden Bucks, used to unlock additional Superstars and vanity items. The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes a Digital Deluxe Bonus Pack, which features the Attitude Era version of The Rock, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and Ronda Rousey. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes three versions of each Superstar.

Earlier today, IGN exclusively reported the full roster reveal, which includes over 70 playable characters — both past and present. The first group will be available at the game's launch and the second is the post-launch roster.

Launch Roster:

* AJ Styles

* Akira Tozawa

* Aleister Black

* Alexa Bliss

* Alicia Fox

* Andre The Giant

* Apollo

* Asuka

* Baron Corbin

* Bayley

* Becky Lynch

* Beth Phoenix

* Big E

* Big Show

* Bobby Lashley

* Bobby Roode

* Braun Strowman

* Bray Wyatt

* Brie Bella

* Brock Lesnar

* Carmella

* Cesaro

* Charlotte Flair

* Daniel Bryan

* Dolph Ziggler

* Drew McIntyre

* Edge (Pre-order bonus)

* Elias

* Ember Moon

* Finn Bálor

* Hulk Hogan

* Jake "The Snake" Roberts

* Jeff Hardy

* John Cena

* Kalisto

* Karl Anderson

* Kevin Owens

* Kofi Kingston

* Lince Dorado

* Liv Morgan

* Luke Gallows

* Mandy Rose

* Mankind

* Mickie James

* Naomi

* Natalya

* Nia Jax

* Nikki Bella

* Nikki Cross

* Randy Orton

* Rey Mysterio

* Ricochet

* Roman Reigns

* Ronda Rousey

* Rowan

* R-Truth

* Samoa Joe

* Sasha Banks

* Seth Rollins

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Stephanie McMahon

* Stone Cold Steve Austin

* The Miz

* The Rock

* Triple H

* Undertaker

* Xavier Woods

* Yokozuna

Post-Launch Roster:

* Akam

* Ali

* Alundra Blayze

* Andrade

* Angelo Dawkins

* Batista

* Big Boss Man

* Billie Kay

* Bo Dallas

* Booker T

* Bret "Hit Man" Hart

* British Bulldog

* Buddy Murphy

* Cactus Jack

* Chad Gable

* Christian

* Chyna

* Curtis Axel

* Dana Brooke

* Doink The Clown

* Earthquake

* Eddie Guerrero

* Fandango

* Goldberg

* Gran Metalik

* Jey Uso

* Jim Neidhart

* Jimmy Uso

* Kane

* Kevin Nash

* Lana

* Lita

* "Macho Man" Randy Savage

* Mark Henry

* Maryse

* Mojo Rawley

* Montez Ford

* Mr. McMahon

* Mr. Perfect

* Otis

* Paige

* Peyton Royce

* Rezar

* Rhea Ripley

* Ric Flair

* Ricky Steamboat

* "Rowdy" Roddy Piper

* Ruby Riott

* Sami Zayn

* Scott Hall

* Shane McMahon

* Sheamus

* Sonya Deville

* Sting

* Tamina

* The Boogeyman

* The Brian Kendrick

* Trish Stratus

* Tucker

* Tyler Breeze

* Typhoon

* Ultimate Warrior

* Vader