As noted, it was announced during SummerSlam that former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee will make his official RAW debut on tomorrow's episode, which will be the first red brand show from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

You can see the full RAW teaser for "Limitless" Lee above. Below is WWE's announcement on the RAW debut for Lee, who just dropped the NXT Title to Karrion Kross at "Takeover: XXX" on Saturday night:

Keith Lee to make his Raw debut The Limitless One is coming to Monday Night Raw! Former NXT Champion Keith Lee will make his Raw debut tomorrow night. Lee has already tussled with several of WWE's top Superstars on the brightest stages, sharing unforgettable moments with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman this past January in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, as well as squaring off with Roman Reigns in last year's Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination Match. What will be on Lee's agenda as he arrives on the red brand? Find out at 8/7 C on USA Network!

WWE has also announced that Aleister Black will return on tomorrow's RAW, his first appearance since being taken out by Murphy in late July.

Black will be a guest on The Kevin Owens Show tomorrow night. Owens did guest commentary during SummerSlam and invited Black to be on the show.

Below is WWE's announcement for Black's return: