WWE just announced WWE US Champion Apollo Crews will face MVP on tonight's SummerSlam Kickoff, beginning at 6 pm ET. Thanks to a win on this past Monday's RAW by Crews, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside during the title match.

The main card gets started at 7 pm ET at the WWE ThunderDome (Amway Center) in Orlando, Florida. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!

Below is the updated PPV card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Asuka

This match will be Asuka's first title shot of the night.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega

No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE Match

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Street Fight

Seth Rollins with Murphy vs. Dominik Mysterio with Rey Mysterio

WWE US Championship (Kickoff)

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside.