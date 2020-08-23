WWE just announced WWE US Champion Apollo Crews will face MVP on tonight's SummerSlam Kickoff, beginning at 6 pm ET. Thanks to a win on this past Monday's RAW by Crews, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside during the title match.
The main card gets started at 7 pm ET at the WWE ThunderDome (Amway Center) in Orlando, Florida. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!
Below is the updated PPV card:
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship (Falls Count Anywhere Match)
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Asuka
This match will be Asuka's first title shot of the night.
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega
No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE Match
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Street Fight
Seth Rollins with Murphy vs. Dominik Mysterio with Rey Mysterio
WWE US Championship (Kickoff)
Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside.
