WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will challenge WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view.

As noted, tonight's RAW will feature Lashley vs. Crews in an Arm Wrestling Contest, officiated by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Crews just retained his title over MVP at last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE Payback will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)