WWE has announced that Friday's SmackDown on FOX, the go-home show for WWE Payback, will feature Big E on MizTV with The Miz.

The MizTV segment will be a follow-up to the explosive Talking Smack exchange that aired last Saturday between Miz and Big E.

As noted before, Friday's SmackDown will also feature a contract signing for the No Holds Barred Triple Threat at Payback with WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's show. Below is the announcement on MizTV: