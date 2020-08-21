It looks like WWE 205 Live will not be taking place under the new WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando.

WWE just announced two matches for tonight's 205 Live episode on the WWE Network - Drake Maverick vs. Tehuti Miles and Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese.

WWE is billing tonight's 205 Live as a "must see edition" of the show.

It's worth noting that WWE's official announcement on this episode does not mention The ThunderDome. There's no word yet on if this episode was previously filmed at the WWE Performance Center, or if it's airing from the Amway Center. WWE's recent announcements and features on The ThunderDome have only mentioned RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events.

Stay tuned for more on WWE 205 Live, which airs after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. Below is WWE's announcement for tonight's episode, along with a video:

Maverick takes on Miles, Atlas clashes with Nese on must see 205 Live Tonight's must-see edition of 205 Live will feature a pair of exciting singles battles, as Drake Maverick squares off with Tehuti Miles, while Jake Atlas tangles with Tony Nese. Not long ago, a victorious Maverick looked directly into the camera on the purple brand and vowed to become the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and after catching a beating at the hands of Undisputed ERA nine days ago, Maverick will be hungry to turn in a strong performance and work his way into title contention. A win over the acrobatic Miles would go a long way in bolstering Maverick's chances to challenge Santos Escobar, but it won't come easy. Tehuti has taken 205 Live by storm, and even though he came up short in a pair of recent barnburners against Mansoor, Miles has proven to be a can't-miss Superstar every time he steps into the squared circle. Atlas seemed to be on his way to a victory against the returning Ariya Daivari last week, but Daivari Dinero took down his newfound rival with nefarious methods, thumbing Atlas in the eye when the official was distracted to get the win. After the controversial loss, Atlas will look to bounce back against Nese, whose intentions remain open to speculation from the WWE Universe. The Premier Athlete made an enemy of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott during the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament by costing him a chance to fight for the championship, but he subsequently aligned with "Swerve" and seemingly tried to bury the hatchet when they joined forces to battle some common enemies in tag team action. Nevertheless, Scott recently paired up with Breezango on NXT, so Nese is looking to refocus on singles competition. Find out what will happen on what is sure to be a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!