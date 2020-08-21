The return of Talking Smack on the WWE Network has been confirmed.

WWE just announced that the SmackDown review show will air each Saturday morning on the WWE Network. It will also be available on the free version of the WWE Network.

The new hosts for Talking Smack are Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods, who is still out of in-ring action with an injury.

As noted earlier, Talking Smack is being filmed after tonight's live SmackDown on FOX episode from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Talking Smack is airing on Saturdays to ensure that SmackDown can air in all markets first.

Stay tuned for updates from Talking Smack. Below is WWE's announcement on the return of the hit show that previously ran from August 2016 to July 2017: