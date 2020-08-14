Twelve competitors from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown have been announced for the Tri-Brand Battle Royal scheduled for tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode on WWE's Instagram story, as seen below.

The winner of the match will challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam on August 23.

The following Superstars were announced:

It should be noted that there could be surprise entrants in the match.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Big E vs. John Morrison

* Braun Strowman promises a monstrous confrontation with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

* Alexa Bliss sit-down interview to discuss her recent interactions with The Fiend

* Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine who will challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam. Participants are Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross