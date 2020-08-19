WWE has announced a Virtual Meet & Greet for SummerSlam Weekend.

The $125 packages will include a 2-minute private one-on-one video with a selected WWE Superstar, downloadable video of your meet & greet, plus the chance to purchase exclusive personalized autograph items.

The Virtual Meet & Greets will take place this Saturday through Monday, and tickets are on sale now. Participating Superstars include WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and WWE Women's Tag Team & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Below is WWE's announcement on the Virtual Meet & Greets along with full details: