WWE Digital has given an update on NXT star Dexter Lumis' ankle injury.

The severity of his ankle injury is worse than what was previously reported on last week's NXT Injury Report.

As noted in the injury report, Lumis suffered an ankle injury after defeating both Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher for a North American Championship Match opportunity.

According to WWE's statement, his status for the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX is in question due to the injury.

The latest news on the situation will be shared tomorrow on WWE's The Bump.

Below is WWE's full statement:

WWE Digital has learned that the severity of the ankle injury suffered by Dexter Lumis is worse than previously reported. In last week's NXT Injury Report, it was revealed that Lumis had suffered an osteochondral lesion to the talus after a grueling battle with Finn Bálor and Timothy Thatcher for a North American Championship Match opportunity. Lumis won the bout, but the growing severity of his ankle injury has raised some questions around Lumis' status for the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX. Catch WWE's The Bump tomorrow morning on the award-winning WWE Network and WWE's social platforms at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT for the latest on the developing situation. And tune in to NXT on the USA Network at 8/7 C tomorrow night.