Big E recently spoke with Alex McCarthy and said WWE has told him that they have a plan for his current singles run and where the push will go.

While Big E has been told there is a firm plan for his current push on the WWE SmackDown brand, he told McCarthy that he's "not totally buying it" until it happens as this is the way things sometimes go in WWE.

Big E also revealed that The New Day has a rotation policy that they used for tag team matches on TV and at live events. It was Big E and Kofi Kingston's turn to team up at the 2017 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, but Kofi forfeited his spot and told Xavier Woods that it was an opportunity for him to shine. That pay-per-view saw The Usos capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from Big E and Woods inside the Cell.

As noted earlier this year, Daniel Bryan spoke with CM Punk and Renee Young on WWE Backstage and praised Big E, looking forward to when they could work together. Bryan praised Big E and said he's "supremely underutilized" in WWE.

Big E responded to that praise and talked about why it means a lot.

"That's dope, and I don't take it lightly," he said. "To me that's one of the highest… I think getting love from your peers is important. And I never strive to get it, but a guy like Bryan, that means a lot. That means a ton from him who I think is a generational talent, one of the best to do it. He's incredible. I so thoroughly enjoyed the times we've been in the ring together and we haven't that many opportunities. I think we had Rowan and Bryan when they were together, we had a tag match with them and in the last few minutes of that title match it was me and Bryan going back and forth.

"It means a lot coming from a guy like him. To have earned his respect and to have him push for me is important. It's humbling I guess in many ways and like I said, it's not that I didn't see this for myself, I thought I could be very good. But I always felt like I was the guy who was overlooked. Like when I was in FCW, I was overlooked. I always felt like I was on the chopping block. No one ever said that, but I was always in the matches with the guys who were soon to be released."

He continued, "Even in NXT, the first several months of NXT I wasn't even on the show. Then I got the five-count and I was able to run with that, but I guess I always had that insecurity. Maybe that's what it is, maybe I need to address that within myself [laughs]."