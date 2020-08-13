- As noted, last night's WWE NXT episode saw NXT Champion Keith Lee take a fireball to the face when opening the contract for his "Takeover: XXX" match with Karrion Kross, right after Kross inked the contract and Scarlett kissed it before sending it back to him.

WWE issued a storyline update today and noted that Lee left a local medical facility after being taken away in an ambulance last night. They promised an extensive update in the NXT Injury Report coming out today. Above is WWE Network exclusive footage of Lee being taken away last night.

- WWE has issued a poll asking fans which Second Chance competitor has the best chance to win the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at "Takeover: XXX" on August 22. Next week's show will feature Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream and Ridge Holland vs. Johnny Gargano with the winners of each match joining Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes in the 5-man Ladder Match at Takeover. As of this writing, 67% voted for Balor while 17% went with Dream, 10% voted for Gargano and 5% for Holland.

- Below is a new hype video for Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at the upcoming "Takeover: XXX" event: