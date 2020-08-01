

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Riddick Moss makes his entrance as Tom Phillips & MVP check in on commentary. MVP has the new United States Championship belt with him again this week. Titus O'Neil makes his entrance.

Riddick Moss vs. Titus O'Neil



They lock up. O'Neil pushes Moss into the corner. They lock up again. O'Neil again pushes Moss into the corner. Moss pushes O'Neil. Moss slides out of the ring. Moss grabs the leg of O'Neil from outside the ring. O'Neil boots Moss. O'Neil gets out of the ring. O'Neil slams Moss's head off the apron. O'Neil sends Moss back into the ring. O'Neil hits a shoulder block on Moss. O'Neil eventually clotheslines Moss. O'Neil hits another shoulder block on Moss. O'Neil connects with a big boot on Moss. O'Neil splashes Moss in the corner. O'Neil attempts his Clash Of The Titus of the finisher, Moss escapes a it. Moss ducks a clothesline attempt by O'Neil. Moss kicks O'Neil in the midsection. Moss hits a modified neck-breaker on O'Neil. Moss pins O'Neil for the win.

Winner: Riddick Moss

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Jeff Hardy defeating Sheamus in a Bar Fight.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks defeating RAW Women's Champion Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship via Count-Out per the rules of the title being able to change via Count-Out or Disqualification in addition to Pinfall or Submission.

Ruby Riott makes her entrance. Shayna Baszler makes her entrance.

Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott

They lock up. Baszler backs Riott into the corner. Riott locks in a waist lock, Baszler reverses it into a wrist-lock. Riott gets to the ropes. Later in the match, Baszler connects with a series of kicks to Riott. Baszler goes for a Powerbomb, Riott rolls Baszler up for a two count. Baszler punches Riott in the mid-section. Baszler hits a modified cutter. Baszler connects with a knee to the face of Riott. Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch on Riott. Riott taps out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules Match.



