The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Humberto Carrillo makes his entrance as Byron Saxton & Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Arturo Ruas makes his entrance.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Arturo Ruas



Ruas drives Carrillo into the corner. Ruas goes for the leg of Carrillo and slams him to the mat. Later in the match, Carrillo kicks Ruas in the face from the ring apron. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo hits a cross-body on Ruas. Carrillo pins Ruas for a two count. Carrillo connects with a spin-kick on Ruas. Carrillo gets Ruas up on his shoulders. Carrillo drops Ruas forward onto the mat. Carrillo pins Ruas for the win.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley defeating Nikki Cross to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacking Alexa Bliss.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Mustafa Ali and Riddick Moss make their entrances.

Mustafa Ali vs. Riddick Moss

Ali briefly locks in a waist-lock on Moss. Moss tosses Ali to the mat. They lock up. Moss backs Ali in to the corner. Moss hits a hip toss on Ali. Ali eventually hits a Face-Buster on Moss. Ali pins Moss for a two count. Ali begins to ascend the turnbuckles. Moss pulls Ali's leg out, causing him to fall to the mat. Moss goes for a Scoop Slam, Ali escapes it. Moss runs towards Ali in the corner, Ali elbows Moss in the face. Ali jumps to the second turnbuckle. Ali hits a Tornado DDT from off the second rope on Moss. Ali goes to the top turnbuckle. Ali goes for a 450 Splash, Moss rolls out of the way. Moss hits a Modified Neck-Breaker on Ali. Moss pins Ali for the three count.

Winner: Riddick Moss

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Sonya Deville assaulting Mandy Rose backstage.



A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Dominick Mysterio brawling with Seth Rollins & Murphy.