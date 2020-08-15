The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Ruby Riott makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Billie Kay, of The IIconics, makes her entrance.

Ruby Riott vs. Billie Kay



They lock up. Kay kicks Riott in the stomach. Kay locks in a headlock on Riott. Riott briefly gets out of it before Lay locks in another headlock on Riott. Kay takes Riott to the mat with a headlock takeover. Riott strikes Kay. Riott sends Kay to the ropes. Kay hits a shoulder-block on Riott. Eventually Riott rolls Kay up for a one count. Riott goes for a kick, Kay catches her leg and strikes her.

Kay hits a neck-breaker on Riott. Kay pins Riott for a two count. Riott rolls out to the ring apron. Riott drives her shoulder into Kay several times. Kay goes for a big boot, Riott ducks it as Kay gets caught up on the ropes. Riott hits the Riott Kick on Kay. Riott pins Kay for the three count.

Winner: Ruby Riott

A recap is shown of Dabba-Kato dominating in RAW's RAW Underground segment.

A recap of The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacking Alexa Bliss on last week's SmackDown is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Seth Rollins and Murphy assaulting Dominik Mysterio with Kendo Sticks.

Angel Garza and Titus O'Neil make their entrances.

Titus O'Neil vs. Angel Garza

They lock up. O'Neil pushes Garza to the mat. Garza locks in a waist-lock on O'Neil. O'Neil gets out of it. O'Neil runs towards Garza in the corner, Garza moves out of the way. Garza chops O'Neil. O'Neil slaps the chest of Garza. Garza eventually locks in a headlock on O'Neil. O'Neil backs Garza into the corner. Garza clubs the chest of O'Neil several times. Garza locks in another headlock. O'Neil flips Garza over his shoulder onto the mat.

O'Neil strikes Garza in the face. Garza rolls to the apron. O'Neil hits a modified hip toss on Garza. O'Neil splashes Garza in the corner. O'Neil goes for a Scoop Slam, Garza gets out of it. Garza chop blocks O'Neil. Garza hits a pair of superkicks on O'Neil. Garza connects with a Dropkick to the side of the face of O'Neil. Garza pins O'Neil for the win.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Randy Orton defeating Kevin Owens.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton punting Ric Flair before having a stare-down with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.