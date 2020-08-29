

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mustafa Ali makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Arturo Ruas makes his entrance. Main Event is in the WWE ThunderDome now.

Mustafa Ali vs. Arturo Ruas



Ali dodges a kick from Ruas. Ali strikes Ruas several times. Ali dropkicks Ruas. Ruas connects with a spin-kick to Ali. Ruas pins Ali for a one count. Ali eventually locks in a cross-face on Ruas. Ruas gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Ruas spikes Ali's neck on the second rope. Ruas runs towards Ali in the corner. Ali moves and Ruas drives his shoulder into the ring post. Ali goes for a 450 Splash off the top turnbuckle, Ruas rolls out of the way and Ali rolls through. Ruas goes for an arm-bar, Ali rolls him up for a two count. Ruas briefly locks in a headlock on Ali. Ali kicks the back of the leg of Ruas. Ali rolls Ruas up for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Keith Lee confronting Randy Orton.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Randy Orton defeating Keith Lee following an interference by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Asuka defeating WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a LumberJack Match to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo make their entrances.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Ricochet

They lock up. Ricochet locks in a waist-lock on Carrillo. They exchange wrist-locks. Ricochet locks in a headlock, Carrillo sends him to the ropes. Ricochet hits a Hurricanruna on Carrillo. Later in the match, Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo connects with a Missile Dropkick on Ricochet. Carrillo pins Ricochet for a two count. Carrillo goes to the top turnbuckle again, setting up for a Moonsault. Ricochet crawls to the ring apron. Carrillo jumps down to the apron as well. Ricochet elbows Carrillo in the face. Carrillo kicks Ricochet in the face, sending him back into the ring. Carrillo goes for a cross-body from off the top turnbuckle, Ricochet rolls through and pins Carrillo for a two count. Ricochet connects with an axe-kick on Carrillo. Ricochet hits his Recoil finisher on Carrillo. Ricochet pins Carrillo for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Retribution attacking Rey & Dominik Mysterio while Murphy and Seth Rollins watched from the stage.



