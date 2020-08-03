Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- Tonight's WWE RAW episode opens up with the standard video package.

- We're live on tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The developmental trainees cheer in the crowd.

WWE United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews

We go right to the ring for tonight's opener as WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews makes his way out. The lights go out while he's posing in the corner. The lights come back on and Tom says there's been some bad weather in the area. The Hurt Business is out next - MVP with Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. MVP is wearing the new United States Title belt while Crews is wearing the one WWE has used for years. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

MVP takes the mic and rants about how he's the real champion here. He will continue representing The Hurt Business as the real champion and Crews can go back to hanging out in catering with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. The bell hits and the lights are flickering again. They go at it and end up on the mat, trading holds. Crews with a 2 count. MVP gets up but Crews quickly kips up and stares him down for a pop. Lashley and Benjamin look on from the outside.

MVP keeps control, working Crews around as the lights flicker some more. Lashley looks around. Crews comes back with a snap suplex for three quick pin attempts. Crews mounts MVP and works him over, grounding him in the middle of the ring again.

Crews keeps MVP grounded by his arm now. MVP fights out and lands a big forearm to the face. MVP follows up with a running boot to drop Crews. Crews fights back and unloads with strikes. MVP ends up on the floor for a breather with his partners. The lights flicker again as they check on him. Crews runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down all three members of The Hurt Business. Crews stands over MVP on the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP has Crews grounded. Lashley was able to get a cheap shot in while the referee wasn't looking. MVP continues to ground Crews in the middle of the ring. Crews fights and bounces off the ropes but MVP levels him with a forearm and covers for a pair of pin attempts. MVP with more offense while Crews is down for a 2 count. MVP uses the bottom rope to choke Crews and hurt his neck now, using a Camel Clutch. Lashley and Benjamin look on smiling. MVP with more offense to dominate. MVP beats Crews into the corner now.

MVP charges with the running boot but Crews moves and he gets stuck on the ring post. Crews rocks MVP and then hits the flying crossbody. Crews mounts offense and hits several shoulder trusts in the corner now. Crews gets a pop as he keeps fighting. More back and forth now. MVP with a release German on his neck but Crews gets right back up and hits the big toss powerbomb for the pin to retain.

Winner: Apollo Crews

- After the match, Lashley hits the ring to go for the Full Nelson but Crews dodges him and retreats to the ramp with the title. The music hits as Benjamin and Lashley check on MVP in the ring. Crews stands tall and raises both titles on the ramp as we go to replays. We come back to Crews with Charly Caruso in the back. Crews says he's the rightful United States Champion. He gives praise to Lashley for being strong and comments on being stuck at him over the past few weeks because of that. Crews says it hurt for his kids to look at him and say they thought he was the United States Champion while seeing MVP on TV. Crews goes on and says he's going to hang the old title on his kids' bedroom wall so they can have the first title their dad ever won, and he's going to carry this new title. Crews walks off. MVP confronts the announcers at ringside. He asks what's up with the lights going out and this unsafe working environment. He says they should be ashamed of themselves. So should Crews. He rants some more about unsafe working conditions and how Crews stole his title tonight. MVP doesn't care about Crews' wife or kids, but he does care about his rematch. MVP wants the rematch. Benjamin says something in his ear. MVP says he wants the rematch at SummerSlam. The Hurt Business walks off.

- We see The Golden Role Models backstage getting ready.

- We go backstage and see a shadowy security guard standing outside of what looks to be Shane McMahon's office. Tom says we've been hearing rumors on something new in WWE, something that is the brainchild of Shane. We will find out more later. Back to commercial.