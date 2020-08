Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open the show in the ring

* Keith Lee officially debuts on RAW

* Aleister Black appears on The Kevin Owens Show

* WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry officiates Arm Wrestling contest between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews