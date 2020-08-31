Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's live RAW:

* Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, with the winners competing in a Triple Threat to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 27

* Rey Mysterio searching for further payback against Seth Rollins

* How will Keith Lee build upon his huge win over Randy Orton?

* How will Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax begin their reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

* Who will step into Raw Underground next?

* More fallout from Payback