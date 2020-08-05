WWE has named Nick Khan as their new President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Khan will report directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

"Nick is a seasoned media executive with a deep understanding of our business and a proven track record of generating significant value for sports and entertainment properties," said McMahon in a press release. "While representing WWE at CAA, he was instrumental in transforming our business model by securing domestic media rights increases of 3.6x over our previous agreements. Nick's management style and personal demeanor are perfect for WWE's entrepreneurial culture, and he will fit right in with our exceptional management team."

Khan is the former Co-Head of Television at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and has worked with other top companies in the industry.

"I am very much looking forward to expanding my relationship with Vince McMahon and the entire team at WWE, and becoming a full-time member of the WWE family," said Khan in the release. "It's rare to have an opportunity to work at a company that is not only legendary in what it has already accomplished, but also uniquely poised to enter into an unprecedented phase of growth and expansion across all lines of business. Our collective industry experience will enable us to extract maximum value across the portfolio globally while driving long-term shareholder value."

